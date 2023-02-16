Lincoln Center recreating The Paradise Garage & other iconic NYC clubs for 2023 American Songbook series

For the 2023 edition of the "American Songbook" series, Lincoln Center is doing things differently. Dubbed "American Songbook: A Place You Belong," this year, "four of NYC's influential but long-lost performance spaces and dance clubs will be resurrected on the Lincoln Center campus." Those four spaces are Midtown latin jazz mecca The Palladium; legendary SoHo disco Paradise Garage; Harlem's Savoy Ballroom; and West Village cabaret, Café Society. The series was conceived by Tony Award-winning director George C. Wolfe.

Programming for Café Society is April 5-7 with The Matt Ray Trio and different guests each night: Rizo and Ikechukwu Ufomadu (4/5), Mykal Kilgore and Aminah Imani (4/6) and Raye Zaragoza and Jordan Carlos (4/7).

"The Paradise Garage: As Reimagined by C'mon Everybody" happens Friday, April 14 at David Rubenstein Atrium and is a free event. Here's more:

This celebration of Paradise Garage's memorable musical and cultural legacy, curated by the queer-owned and operated Brooklyn performance venue C’mon Everybody, invites the audience to come with their dancing shoes fully laced up for an all-night participatory party with live performances. Harlem DJ, producer, and youth advocate DJ Samuella opens the evening, followed by two pairs of non-binary rising stars: crossover hip hop drag provocateurs The Dragon Sisters and the rhinestone-spangled and afro-wigged disco divas The Illustrious Blacks.

"The Spirit of the Savoy Ballroom" happens April 20 at David Rubenstein Atrium and is free. It features Charles Turner & Uptown Swing, The Eyal Vilner Swing Band, and dancers from SW!NG OUT.

"¡VAYA! Dance Night at the Palladium" happens April 21 at David Rubenstein Auditorium and is free, with Tito Rodríguez Jr carrying on in the tradition of his father with "a set of mambo classics done in the classic Palladium-era style with a contemporary twist."

There are also a couple "American Songbook" events that pay tribute to songwriters. The series kicks off with "A Little Touch of Rateliff" at David Geffen Hall on April 1 which has Nathaniel Rateliff paying tribute to Harry Nilsson.

There's also Ariana DeBose performing on April 8 at David Geffen Hall. From the press release: "With a setlist that showcases her love for a diverse array of influences—including Dionne Warwick, Stephen Sondheim, Judy Garland, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ray Charles, and ABBA—Authenticity is a reflection of DeBose’s musical loves, presented with her signature masterful flair for mashups, medleys, and candid storytelling."

Head to Lincoln Center's website for more info on the 2023 American Songbook Series.