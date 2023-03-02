Lincoln vocalist Jay Demko’s new band Exit Angles release debut LP this week (stream it early)

Lincoln vocalist Jay Demko&#8217;s new band Exit Angles release debut LP this week (stream it early)

Last year, '90s post-hardcore vets Lincoln re-entered the public consciousness with their J. Robbins-mixed discography comp Repair and Reward on Temporary Residence Ltd (a 2022 favorite of Terror's Scott Vogel and Cave In), and now vocalist/guitarist Jay Demko is gearing up to release the debut album by his new band Exit Angles this week. It's called A Sickness And A Fire, it was also mixed by J. Robbins, and it's pretty much cut from the same angular post-hardcore cloth as Lincoln. Jay's very much still got it, as you can hear below--the full album stream premieres in this post. The LP officially drops Friday (3/3) via Blind Rage Records.

