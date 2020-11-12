Lindsey Buckingham announces livestream, first public performance since heart surgery

Former Fleetwood Mac singer/guitarist Lindsey Buckingham is inviting viewers into his home and studio for a livestream on December 5 at 8:30 PM EST. "I’ve been laying low just like everybody else, and I haven’t seen any of you for a while,” Lindsey said on Twitter “And so I thought I’d give a little intimate concert from my home studio. It’s gonna be on December 5th and you can all watch it from the comfort of your own homes." The show promises Lindsey "will mine his extensive catalogue for a playlist that will delight longtime and new fans alike."

This also marks Buckingham's first public performance since undergoing heart surgery in 2019, though he did perform a few songs via Zoom back in August for tech company Nutanix. In addition to the livestream, there are VIP upgrades, including limited edition merch and access to a pre-show Q&A.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 13, at 10 AM EST.

Lindsey was set to go on tour this year, but that was postponed due to COVID-19. Stay tuned for rescheduled dates.