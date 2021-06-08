Lindsey Buckingham announces new solo album & tour (listen to “I Don’t Mind”)

Currently former Fleetwood Mac member Lindsey Buckingham has announced a new self-titled solo album which will be out September 17 via Reprise. He's just shared the first single from it, the pretty catchy "I Don't Mind." Lindsey says the song, like many on the album, is "about the challenges couples face in long-term relationships," adding, “Over time, two people inevitably find the need to augment their initial dynamic with one of flexibility, an acceptance of each others’ flaws and a willingness to continually work on issues; it is the essence of a good long term relationship. This song celebrates that spirit and discipline.” You can listen to "I Don't Mind" below.

Lindsey will also be on tour this year, starting September 1 in Milwaukee and hitting Northampton, DC, NYC, Atlantic City, Atlanta, Knoxville, Los Angeles, Tucson, Dallas, Austin, Oklahoma, Boulder and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Town Hall on September 16 and the L.A. show happens at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on December 2. Tickets for those shows and all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 AM local time with presales starting June 9 at 10 AM local

Check out album art and tracklist, along with the song stream and all tour dates, below.

Lindsey was fired from Fleetwood Mac back in 2018 but may have patched things up with Mick Fleetwood. Stay tuned.

Lindsey Buckingham tracklist:

1. Scream

2. I Don't Mind

3. On The Wrong Side

4. Swan Song

5. Blind Love

6. Time

7. Blue Light

8. Power Down

9. Santa Rosa

10. Dancing

LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM - 2021 TOUR

9/1/2021 The Pabst Theater - Milwaukee, WI

9/3/2021 Mystic Lake - Mystic Showroom - Prior Lake, MN

9/4/2021 Four Winds Casino Resort / Silver Creek Event Center - New Buffalo, MI

9/7/2021 Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall - Munhall, PA

9/8/2021 Riviera Theatre - North Tonawanda, NY

9/9/2021 The Academy of Music - Northampton, MA

9/11/2021 The Chevalier Theater - Medford, MA

9/12/2021 The Music Hall - Portsmouth, NH

9/14/2021 Warner Theatre - Washington, DC

9/16/2021 The Town Hall - New York, NY

9/18/2021 Tropicana Casino & Resort - Atlantic City, NJ

9/19/2021 Santander Performing Arts Center - Reading, PA

9/21/2021 Knight Theatre - Charlotte, NC

9/22/2021 Woodruff Arts Center - Symphony Hall - Atlanta, GA

9/24/2021 Bijou Theatre - Knoxville, TN

9/26/2021 Ponte Vedra Concert Hall - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

9/27/2021 Ruth Eckerd Hall - Clearwater, FL

9/29/2021 King Center for the Performing Arts - Melbourne, FL

9/30/2021 Parker Playhouse - Fort Lauderdale, FL

12/2/2021 The Theatre at Ace Hotel - Los Angeles, CA

12/3/2021 Magnolia Performing Arts Center - El Cajon, CA

12/5/2021 Fox Tucson Theatre - Tucson, AZ

12/8/2021 The Paramount Theatre For the Performing arts - Austin, TX

12/9/2021 Majestic Theatre - Dallas, TX

12/11/2021 Smart Financial Centre - Sugar Land, TX

12/13/2021 Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall - Huntsville, AL

12/15/2021 Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO

12/17/2021 The Criterion - Oklahoma City, OK

12/18/2021 Orpheum Theatre - Wichita, KS

12/20/2021 Boulder Theater - Boulder, CO