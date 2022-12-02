Lindsey Buckingham pays tribute to Christine McVie: “I feel very lucky to have known her”

Lindsey Buckingham has penned a tribute to his Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie, who died yesterday at age 79. Like Stevie Nicks, he shared a hand-written note that reads:

Christine McVie’s sudden passing is profoundly heartbreaking. Not only were she and I part of the magical family of Fleetwood Mac, to me Christine was a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate, a sister. For over four decades, we helped each other create a beautiful body of work and a lasting legacy that continues to resonate today. I feel very lucky to have known her. Though she will be deeply missed, her spirit will live on through that body of work and that legacy.

See Lindsey's hand-written tribute below.

Buckingham and McVie released an album and toured together in 2017.

Pictures from Buckingham & McVie's 2017 Beacon Theatre show: