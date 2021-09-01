Lindsey Buckingham shares “Scream” from upcoming solo album; tour starts today

"Everything on the record is me, for better or worse," says Lindsey Buckingham of his new self-titled album that will be out in just a couple weeks (pre-order it on vinyl). He's just shared a new track from it, the hooky and distinctly Buckingham-esque "Scream," which opens the album.

"Many of the songs on this album are about the work and discipline it takes in maintaining a long-term relationship," Lindsey says. "Some of them are more about the discipline and some of them are more about the perks. 'Scream' is about the perks. It felt very celebratory and it was also very, very simple and short. To the point. It didn’t evolve into some huge thing. It made its case and got the hell out. It just seemed like a good place to start the album, somehow. It’s very upbeat and very optimistic and very positive. It’s a celebration of an aspect of life."

You can listen to "Scream" below. Lindsey Buckingham is out September 17 and you can pre-order it on vinyl in the BV shop.

Meanwhile, Lindsey's North American tour kicks off tonight in Milwaukee and continues throughout September with dates in DC, NYC (Town Hall on 9/16), Charlotte, Atlanta, Knoxville, and more. The tour picks up again December 2 at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles and includes stops in Austin, Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Boulder and more. All dates are listed below.

Lindsey was fired from Fleetwood Mac back in 2018 but may have patched things up with Mick Fleetwood, and there's nothing like a global pandemic to make you realize there are bigger problems in the world. Stay tuned.

LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES:

9/1/2021 The Pabst Theater - Milwaukee, WI

9/3/2021 Mystic Lake - Mystic Showroom - Prior Lake, MN

9/4/2021 Four Winds Casino Resort / Silver Creek Event Center - New Buffalo, MI

9/7/2021 Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall - Munhall, PA

9/8/2021 Riviera Theatre - North Tonawanda, NY

9/9/2021 The Academy of Music - Northampton, MA

9/11/2021 The Chevalier Theater - Medford, MA

9/12/2021 The Music Hall - Portsmouth, NH

9/14/2021 Warner Theatre - Washington, DC

9/16/2021 The Town Hall - New York, NY

9/18/2021 Tropicana Casino & Resort - Atlantic City, NJ

9/19/2021 Santander Performing Arts Center - Reading, PA

9/21/2021 Knight Theatre - Charlotte, NC

9/22/2021 Woodruff Arts Center - Symphony Hall - Atlanta, GA

9/24/2021 Bijou Theatre - Knoxville, TN

9/26/2021 Ponte Vedra Concert Hall - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

9/27/2021 Ruth Eckerd Hall - Clearwater, FL

9/29/2021 King Center for the Performing Arts - Melbourne, FL

9/30/2021 Parker Playhouse - Fort Lauderdale, FL

12/2/2021 The Theatre at Ace Hotel - Los Angeles, CA

12/3/2021 Magnolia Performing Arts Center - El Cajon, CA

12/5/2021 Fox Tucson Theatre - Tucson, AZ

12/8/2021 The Paramount Theatre For the Performing arts - Austin, TX

12/9/2021 Majestic Theatre - Dallas, TX

12/11/2021 Smart Financial Centre - Sugar Land, TX

12/13/2021 Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall - Huntsville, AL

12/15/2021 Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO

12/17/2021 The Criterion - Oklahoma City, OK

12/18/2021 Orpheum Theatre - Wichita, KS

12/20/2021 Boulder Theater - Boulder, CO

5/17/22 - Dublin, IE - Helix

5/19/22 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo

5/21/22 - Liverpool, UK - Philharmonic

5/22/22 - London, UK - Palladium

5/24/22 - Ghent, BE - Capitole

5/25/22 - Paris, FR - La Cigale

5/26/22 - Utrecht, NL - Tivolivrendenburg

5/28/22 - Berlin, DE - Theater am Potsdamer Platz

5/30/22 - Stockholm, SE - Cirkus

5/31/22 - Oslo, NO - Folketeateret