Lingua Ignota announces fall North American tour

Lingua Ignota has announced more North American shows supporting her incredible 2021 album Sinner Get Ready. She'll hit the road in November, stopping in Austin, Dallas, Atlanta, Nashville, Baltimore, and more, with a second leg of Northeastern dates in December, hitting Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Montreal, Toronto, and more. The shows are billed as "traditional hymns & original music," with two sets every night, and you can see all dates below.

The Brooklyn show is at Pioneer Works on December 16. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, August 19 at 10 AM local time.

Stream Sinner Get Ready, and see pictures from one of Lingua's NYC shows this spring, below.

