Lingua Ignota announces new album ‘Sinner Get Ready,’ shares “Pennsylvania Furnace”

Lingua Ignota, aka classically trained multi-instrumentalist, performance artist, and vocalist Kristin Hayter, has announced a new album, Sinner Get Ready, which will be out August 6 via Sargent House. (Her last album, Caligula, was one of our favorites of 2019.) Press materials for the album describe it as an "unsettling portrait of devotion and betrayal, judgment and consequence, set in the derelict landscape of rural Pennsylvania, a neglected region deeply embedded with a particularly god fearing brand of Christianity, and where Hayter was living during the album’s inception."

Hayter made the album using traditional instruments from the Appalachian region, collaborating once again with Seth Manchester, and Sinner Get Ready also features performances and arrangements from multi-instrumentalist and composer Ryan Seaton and banjo playing from J Mamana. The first single off the record is "Pennsylvania Furnace," a dark, emotive, and elegiac track that comes with a video that was directed, shot and edited by Hayter.

Watch the video and check out Sinner Get Ready's artwork and tracklist below.

SINNER GET READY TRACKLISTING

THE ORDER OF SPIRITUAL VIRGINS

I WHO BEND THE TALL GRASSES

MANY HANDS

PENNSYLVANIA FURNACE

REPENT NOW CONFESS NOW

THE SACRED LINAMENT OF JUDGMENT

PERPETUAL FLAME OF CENTRALIA

MAN IS LIKE A SPRING FLOWER

THE SOLITARY BRETHREN OF EPHRATA