Lingua Ignota brought ‘Sinner Get Ready’ to Le Poisson Rouge (night 2 pics, video, setlists)

After multiple postponements, Lingua Ignota is on the road supporting her incredible 2021 album Sinner Get Ready, and she stopped in NYC for a pair of shows at Le Poisson Rouge on Saturday (5/7) and Sunday (5/8). We caught Sunday night's show, which had a line of fans around the block waiting to get in well before doors opened, a number of whom had traveled from out of state to attend. There was no opener, and the mood grew ever more anticipatory right up until Kristin Hayter took the stage at 9 PM, at which point she had the crowd's rapt attention from beginning to end.

Hayter is a master performer, manipulating a set of light stands to cast eerie shadows and smokey atmosphere over the scene as she threw herself into Sinner Get Ready's songs. Her wails sent chills up my spine, breast-beating laments full of passion, darkness and sorrow. The only times she broke character were to thank the crowd at the end of the set, and to offer help to a fan who passed out (she also did a Q&A session afterwards). The show had elements of performance art and even opera, and was utterly captivating.

Both NYC shows included the majority of Sinner Get Ready's songs (out of album order), haunting renditions of traditional spiritual "Nothing but the Blood of Jesus" that perfectly fit the mood, and one song each from her 2019 album Caligula -- "Faithful Servant Friend of Christ" on Saturday, and "If the Poison Won't Take You My Dogs Will" on Sunday. For each night's encore, she covered Dolly Parton's "Jolene," a rendition she originally released for Bandcamp Day in May of 2020. See video clips and setlists from both nights, and pictures from Sunday, below.

SETLIST: LINGUA IGNOTA @ LE POISSON ROUGE, 5/8/2022

Many Hands

Do You Doubt Me Traitor

Repent Now Confess Now

Man Is Like a Spring Flower

Nothing but the Blood of Jesus

I Who Bend the Tall Grasses

The Solitary Brethren of Ephrata

The Sacred Linament of Judgement

The Order of Spiritual Virgins

If the Poison Won't Take You My Dogs Will

Pennsylvania Furnace

Encore:

Jolene

SETLIST: LINGUA IGNOTA @ LE POISSON ROUGE, 5/7/2022

Many Hands

Do You Doubt Me Traitor

Repent Now Confess Now

Nothing but the Blood of Jesus

Man Is Like a Spring Flower

I Who Bend the Tall Grasses

The Sacred Linament of Judgement

Faithful Servant Friend of Christ

The Solitary Brethren of Ephrata

Pennsylvania Furnace

Encore:

Jolene