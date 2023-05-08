Lingua Ignota cancels “final” European tour due to spinal injury

Kristin Hayter is retiring her Lingua Ignota project this year; she went on what she said was her final North American tour in 2022, and had dates in Europe scheduled for later this month. Those have now been cancelled, however, due to a spinal injury. She writes:

I am devastated that I must cancel my European tour due to intense aggravation of my pre-existing spinal injury. I knew something was off after I performed in Chicago, and the pain got worse over the week. My doctor has advised that flights and extensive travel are not possible for me until I am healed. Spine stuff scares the shit out of me but it is my hope that with rest and physical therapy I will be back to normal in a couple months, so I should be able to see you in London in October. I am so incredibly sorry to all the fans who will be disappointed, to my team who put so much time and energy into making this tour happen, and especially to Midwife @mercury_tracer who was taking time out of her schedule to join me. I am so sorry. Please be kind to each other and be well.

Kristin and KW Campol of Vile Creatures held a festival and arts fair in Chicago in late April. Watch attendee-taken video clips from her performances there below.

LINGUA IGNOTA: CANCELLED 2023 DATES

Sun, MAY 14 Copenhagen, Denmark

Tue, MAY 16 Warszawa, Poland

Wed, MAY 17 Poznań, Poland

Thu, MAY 18 Berlín, Venezuela

Fri, MAY 19 Leipzig, Germany

Sat, MAY 20 Prague, Czechia

Mon, MAY 22 Bologna, Italy

Tue, MAY 23 Milan, Italy

Tue, MAY 23 Santeria Toscana 31 Milano, Italy

Wed, MAY 24 Zürich, Switzerland

Thu, MAY 25 Paris, France

Fri, MAY 26 Utrecht, Netherlands

Sat, MAY 27 Gent, Belgium

LINGUA IGNOTA: 2023 TOUR

Fri, OCT 13 Islington Assembly Hall London, United Kingdom

Sat, OCT 14 Islington Assembly Hall London, United Kingdom