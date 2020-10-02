Lingua Ignota releases cover of Eminem’s “Kim”

Noise/industrial/darkwave artist Lingua Ignota has released a cover of Eminem's extremely controversial 2000 song "Kim," in which Eminem depicts himself murdering his then-wife. Lingua Ignota, an artist known for writing incisive takedowns of abusive relationships, turns "Kim" into a dark, operatic song that sounds like one of her originals. It turns the Eminem song on its head in a way I'm not sure anyone's done before. It's out now on Bandcamp for today's fundraiser, and you can stream it right here: