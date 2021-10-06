Lingua Ignota reschedules tour to 2022, adds new NYC date

Lingua Ignota recently postponed her fall shows to 2022. She's now announced new dates for those shows, which happen in May; see them below. She's also added a second NYC date, happening the day after the first at the same venue, on May 8 at Le Poisson Rouge. Tickets go on sale Friday 10/8 at 10 AM ET.

About the postponement, Kristin Hayter said, "I am so sorry to let you all know I've decided to postpone all my shows until Spring 2022. New dates for Boston, Chicago, and New York are forthcoming. I feel terrible about doing this but I know I can't give you the performances you deserve right now -- significantly: I can't sing. A couple months ago I had an upper molar extraction/bone graft that was much gnarlier than expected and the damage extended into my sinuses and is taking forever to heal. Rehearsing for these shows reopened my wound and has further prolonged my healing process. I Am also emotionally/mentally completely fucked from two very dark years which I will fully speak on when I feel able, and I know I cannot give you 100% in any capacity at this point. I need time to regain my sense of self. I hope you can forgive me and understand. I want these shows to be spectacular. Thank you to my booking agent, management, and the venues for working with me on this. I will see you IRL in 2022, in the meantime I will continue to create and write. Love you all."

Sinner Get Ready, Lingua Ignota's new album, came out in August, and you can stream it below.

LINGUA IGNOTA: 2022 TOUR

Wed, MAY 4, 2022 Thalia Hall Chicago, IL

Sat, MAY 7, 2022 Le Poisson Rouge New York, NY

Sun, May 8, 2022 Le Poisson Rouge New York, NY

Wed, MAY 11, 2022 The Sinclair Cambridge, MA

Thu, JUN 2, 2022 Primavera Sound 2022 Sant Adrià De Besòs, Spain

Thu, OCT 13, 2022 Amplifest Porto 2022 Porto, Portugal