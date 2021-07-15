Lingua Ignota shares “Perpetual Flame of Centralia” video, playing fall shows

Kristin Hayter's new album as Lingua Ignota, Sinner Get Ready, is due out on August 6 via Sargent House, and she's shared a new single from it, "Perpetual Flame of Centralia." Like the first single, "Pennsylvania Furnace," it's a stark, minimal, haunting track, and the accompanying video, shot by Emily Birds, is a collaboration with fashion designer Ashley Rose Couture.

"I first saw Ashley’s work long before I was able to wear it, and it spoke to me as a longtime fan of the aesthetics and theory of fashion," Kristin says. "Her designs transform the wearer into something outside themselves, armor that allows one to embody fantasy or nightmare. Working collaboratively with Ashley has been a dream, I have been able to explore the ideas of my record with wearable art. I chose to wear her mask on the cover of SINNER GET READY because it held the sharp dichotomy of my music; it was chaste and erotic, exquisite and grotesque. For the 'PERPETUAL FLAME OF CENTRALIA' video, the expressive capacity of her garments are meditated upon in juxtaposition to the stark, desolate quality of my song. It is the material vs. the immaterial, and the result is languid and dreamy and wonderfully claustrophobic."

"Upon meeting Kristin, I felt a genuine connection, both personal and creative, which has only grown this past year working together," Ashley says. "To watch someone turn so much pain into art and continue to pick themself up and push on over and over again is exactly what this collection is about. I want the person who wears these pieces to feel strong and empowered no matter how overwhelming or suffocating life can become. Even when it continues to return. You can keep fighting or let the fog swallow you."

Watch the video below.

Lingua Ignota had a one-off NYC show scheduled for April of 2020 at Le Poisson Rouge, which couldn't happen because of COVID. She's now rescheduled that show for October 17 (tickets). In addition, she's announced a Chicago show, on November 8 at Thalia Hall (tickets). Both shows go on sale Friday, July 16 at 10 AM local time. She has a couple of overseas festivals booked for 2022, too; see all dates below.

LINGUA IGNOTA: 2021-2022 TOUR

Sun, OCT 17 Le Poisson Rouge New York, NY

Mon, NOV 8 Thalia Hall Chicago, IL

Thu, JUN 2, 2022 Primavera Sound 2022 Sant Adrià De Besòs, Spain

Thu, OCT 13, 2022 Amplifest Porto 2022 Porto, Portugal