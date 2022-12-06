Lingua Ignota & Vile Creature’s KW Campol announce Chicago fest ft. Moor Mother, Thou, more

Kristin Hayter of Lingua Ignota and KW Campol of Vile Creature are launching Perpetual Flame Ministries, an "art house" and "source for music, writing, fine art, and ephemera that builds into the concepts Hayter has worked with as Lingua Ignota." They're also releasing records, and the first release will be a vinyl pressing of Hayter's 2017 debut as LI, Let The Evil Of His Own Lips Cover Him, which was never released physically. Hayter says, "Perpetual Flame Ministries, based on the title of my song 'Perpetual Flame of Centralia,' is about faith, empowerment, destroying to build anew, and survival. As well as self-driven projects and providing a place for me to release interdisciplinary work with complete creative control, we will curate work from artists that feel aligned with this world. For me, this represents a new chapter in my life and hopefully in the lives of my listeners and community -- healing, rebuilding, self-determinacy."

Campol adds, "PFM exists as its own entity, not a label yet still a home for traditional (and untraditional) music releases, not a brand but still a place to get curated & meticulously cultivated ephemera and wearables, not a gallery but absolutely a place to appreciate the many facets and mediums that make up physical art. PFM won't just be the home to the many artistic endeavors of Kristin, but in time will branch out to create an ecosystem filled with vibrant, like-minded & creator-focused art from a myriad of different artists."

They pair are also putting on a three-day music festival/arts fair in Chicago, at Thalia Hall on April 28-30. It'll include the "farewell performances" of Lingua Ignota's discography (Hayter is retiring the project in 2023): ALL BITCHES DIE and CALIGULA on night 1, SINNER GET READY on night two, and a "Sunday tent revival service from the Reverend Kristin Kayter to a limited audience" on night three. Also performing are Moor Mother, HUDE, Midwife, Planning for Burial, Thou, and Vile Creature, along with a live fashion presentation from Hayter collaborator Ashley Rose Couture, and an installation of student work curated by Mark Booth, Hayter's undergraduate mentor at SAIC. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 9, and you can see the poster below.

Hayter is also touring with Chat Pile in February, and she's about to begin a run in the Northeast that includes a Brooklyn show at Pioneer Works on December 16.