Linkin Park announce ‘Hybrid Theory’ 20th anniversary box set, share unreleased song

Linkin Park's massive 2000 debut album Hybrid Theory turns 20 on October 24, and the band will celebrate the anniversary with an expanded reissue due October 9 via Warner, Pitchfork reports. There will be a super deluxe box set featuring a 5xCD set that includes the 2002 remix album Reanimation and three discs of rarities and demos, a 3xLP vinyl set featuring the Hybrid Theory EP (on vinyl for the first time ever), DVDs featuring previously-unreleased and out-of-print live footage from the era, an 80-page illustrated book, a cassette reproduction of the original 2-track street team sampler, a replica tour laminate, a download card, and new lithographs from co-lead-vocalist Mike Shinoda, turntablist Joe Hahn, and Hybrid Theory art director Frank Maddocks. You can also get just the vinyl box set, just the deluxe CD, and just the digital download. Details below. Pre-orders and more info here.

"It's incredible to think it's been 20 years since Hybrid Theory was released," the band writes. "All gratitude to our fans who made this epic journey we started 20 years ago possible. We dedicate our music to you. We rededicate our Hybrid Theory to you."

Along with the announcement comes a previously unreleased song from 1999, "She Couldn't," which samples Mos Def's vocals from The High & Mighty’s “B-Boy Document '99." It's a chilled-out song that's a far cry from the band's nu metal hits, but unmistakably Linkin Park. Listen and watch a visualizer with old photos below.

Earlier this year, the late Chester Bennington's pre-Linkin Park band Grey Daze released their album Amends, featuring reworked material that they wrote and recorded with Chester in the '90s.

LIMITED EDITION SUPER DELUXE BOX SET CONTENTS

5 CDS

HYBRID THEORY

REANIMATION

B-SIDE RARITIES

* 12 TRACK COMPILATION OF RARE B-SIDES

LPU RARITIES

* 18 TRACKS PREVIOUSLY RELEASED TO LINKIN PARK UNDERGROUND MEMBERS ONLY

FORGOTTEN DEMOS

* 12 PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED TRACKS

3 DVDS

FRAT PARTY AT THE PANKAKE FESTIVAL

* OUT OF PRINT DVD ORIGINALLY RELEASED IN 2002

PROJEKT REVOLUTION 2002 / THE SEQUEL TO THE DVD WITH THE WORST NAME WE'VE EVER COME UP WITH

* UNRELEASED FULL CONCERT

* BRAND NEW SEQUEL TO FRAT PARTY AT THE PANKAKE FESTIVAL

THE FILLMORE 2001 / ROCK AM RING 2001

* UNRELEASED FULL CONCERTS

3 LPS

HYBRID THEORY EP - AVAILABLE ON VINYL FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER

HYBRID THEORY

REANIMATION

CASSETTE REPRODUCTION OF ORIGINAL 2-TRACK STREET TEAM SAMPLER

80 PAGE BOOK FEATURING CONTRIBUTIONS FROM THE BAND AND MANY PREVIOUSLY UNSEEN PHOTOGRAPHS

OVERSIZE POSTER OF CHESTER BENNINGTON

3 LITHOS FEATURING NEW ART FROM JOE HAHN, MIKE SHINODA AND FRANK MADDOCKS

REPLICA TOUR LAMINATE

DOWNLOAD CARD FOR ALL AUDIO IN THE BOX