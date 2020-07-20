Linkin Park issue cease and desist after Trump uses “In The End” in campaign video

Like Neil Young, Tom Petty's family, and most other musicians besides like Kid Rock and 3 Doors Down, Linkin Park are not cool with Trump using their music. Trump and White House Deputy Chief of Staff for communications Dan Scavino had shared a campaign video on Twitter using a cover of the band's song "In the End," and Linkin Park responded by saying, "Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued."

It looks like the cease and desist was successful, as the video has since been removed.

The cover Trump used was recorded by Jung Youth, who tweeted, "Earlier today I found out that trump illegally used a cover song that I am part of in a propaganda video which he tweeted...anyone who knows me knows I stand firmly against bigotry and racism. Much love to everyone in the twitter community who helped get the video taken down fr!!"

As CBS News points out, when Trump was first elected, Linkin Park's late frontman Chester Bennington tweeted, "I repeat..... Trump is a greater threat to the USA than terrorism!! We have to take back our voices and stand for what we believe in."

Chester's pre-Linkin Park band Grey Daze recently released an album of music featuring vocals Chester recorded in the '90s, Amends.

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda also recently took a lighthearted shot at Kanye's presidential campaign: