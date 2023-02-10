Linkin Park share never-before-heard ‘Meteora’ era song off 20th anniversary edition

Linkin Park's sophomore album Meteora turns 20 this year, and to celebrate, the band are putting out a 20th anniversary edition on April 7 via Warner Records. The album includes the never-before-released "Lost," which is out today. It's a song that's fully-formed enough to have been a single, and it's kinda crazy to think it's sat in the vault for 20 years. It's also a big treat to hear the late Chester Bennington's voice from this era on a song that's never seen the light of day. Check it out below.

"Finding this track was like finding a favorite photo you had forgotten you’d taken, like it was waiting for the right moment to reveal itself," said in a statement. "For years, fans have been asking us to release something with Chester’s voice, and I’m thrilled we’ve been able to make that happen in such a special way. I think they’re going to be floored when they hear and see all the incredible unreleased songs and video footage in Meteora 20."

Meteora 20 will also feature five other previously unreleased songs, as well as demos, live recordings, B-sides, and previously unaired footage.