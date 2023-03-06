Lionel Richie and Earth Wind & Fire announce co-headlining tour, playing Madison Square Garden
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire are teaming up for the "Sing a Song All Night Long" Tour, which will hit arenas in late summer. It kicks off in St. Paul, MN on August 4 and wraps up at Los Angeles' Kia Forum on September 15, with stops in Chicago, Toronto, NYC, Philly, DC, Atlanta, Austin, Houston, Denver, San Francisco, Seattle, and more. All dates are listed below.
The NYC show is at Madison Square Garden on August 12, and tickets for the whole tour go on sale Monday, March 13 at 10 AM local, with presales starting Tuesday (3/7) at 10 AM local.
LIONEL RICHIE / EARTH WIND & FIRE - SING A SONG ALL NIGHT LONG 2023 TOUR DATES:
Fri Aug 04 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Sat Aug 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Tue Aug 08 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Wed Aug 09 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Fri Aug 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sat Aug 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tue Aug 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Fri Aug 18 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Sat Aug 19 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Tue Aug 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Fri Aug 25 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena
Sat Aug 26 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Tue Aug 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Fri Sep 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sat Sep 02 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Tue Sep 05 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Fri Sep 08 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Mon Sep 11 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Tue Sep 12 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Fri Sep 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum