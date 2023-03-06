Lionel Richie and Earth Wind & Fire announce co-headlining tour, playing Madison Square Garden

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire are teaming up for the "Sing a Song All Night Long" Tour, which will hit arenas in late summer. It kicks off in St. Paul, MN on August 4 and wraps up at Los Angeles' Kia Forum on September 15, with stops in Chicago, Toronto, NYC, Philly, DC, Atlanta, Austin, Houston, Denver, San Francisco, Seattle, and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Madison Square Garden on August 12, and tickets for the whole tour go on sale Monday, March 13 at 10 AM local, with presales starting Tuesday (3/7) at 10 AM local.

LIONEL RICHIE / EARTH WIND & FIRE - SING A SONG ALL NIGHT LONG 2023 TOUR DATES:

Fri Aug 04 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sat Aug 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tue Aug 08 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Wed Aug 09 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Fri Aug 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Aug 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Aug 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Fri Aug 18 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sat Aug 19 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Tue Aug 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena

Sat Aug 26 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Tue Aug 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Sep 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sat Sep 02 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Tue Sep 05 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Sep 08 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Sep 11 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Tue Sep 12 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri Sep 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum