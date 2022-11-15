Lisa O’Neill signs to Rough Trade Records, announces new LP (hear “Old Note”)

Irish folk singer-songwriter Lisa O'Neill has signed to Rough Trade Records, and announced her first album on the label, All of This Is Chance, due out on February 10 (pre-order). It follows her 2019 LP Heard a Long Gone Song, but was inspired two years later when Lisa returned to live performance for an outdoor adaptation of Patrick Kavanagh's epic tragedy The Great Hunger at Ireland's Abbey Theatre. Immersing herself in the poem, Lisa dug into themes of nature and longing in the writing of All of This Is Chance. She quotes Kavanagh in the album's title track.

The lead single is "Old Note," a moving tribute to the natural world, with a grounded, highly orchestral sound. The song's string accompaniment comes from composer Colm Mac Con Iomaire, one of many collaborators on the album (others include bassist Joseph Doyle, concertina guru Cormac Begley, pianist Ruth O'Mahony Brady, drummer Lorcan Byrne, and more). "Old Note" also features Lisa's niece Sadie-Mae O'Neill with a precious spoken outro. Listen to "Old Note," and check out the album art and track list for All of This Is Chance, below.

Lisa has a UK tour coming up in March 2023. All dates below.

Lisa O'Neill, All of This Is Chance loading...

All of This Is Chance Tracklisting

01) All of This Is Chance

02) Silver Seed

03) Old Note

04) Birdy From Another Realm

05) The Globe

06) If I Was A Painter

07) Whisht, The Wild Workings of the Mind

08) Goodnight World

Lisa O'Neill -- 2023 Tour Dates

Thu, 16th March – Leeds, Howard Assembly Room

Fri, 17th March – York, The Black Swan

Sat, 18th March – Kendal, Brewery Arts Centre

Sun, 19th March – Liverpool, Liverpool Philharmonic Hall (Music Room)

Tues, 21st March – Bristol, St George’s

Wed, 22nd March – Oxford, SJE Arts Centre

Thu, 23rd March – London, Barbican Centre

Sat, 25th March – Gateshead, Sage (Hall 2)

Mon, 27th March – Edinburgh, Voodoo Rooms

Tues, 28th March – Manchester, Band On The Wall