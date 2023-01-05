Lisel announces new LP, shares “One At A Time”

Los Angeles-based singer and musician Eliza Bagg has worked as a classical opera singer, soloing with the New York Philharmonic, and collaborated with the likes of Lorde, Lyra Pramuk, Julianna Barwick, Tim Hecker, Nico Muhly, and more. She's now announced a new album as Lisel, Patterns for Auto-Tuned Voices and Delay, due out February 17 via Ba Da Bing.

The "experimental vocal LP" album is described in a press release as combining "Renaissance and Medieval vocal styles with electronic processing, manipulating virtuosic, classical singing with autotune and delay effects to create an instrument that is both human and machine." "I developed a vocal processing system that allowed me to change the idea of what my instrument is,” Bagg says. “I rely on my body as an object and resonant instrument. Now, what begins inside my body and continues on the computer is one process, and the ideas that result from it are my instrument."

The first single is "One At A Time," which builds layers of vocals into a hypnotic choir. Watch the accompanying video, directed by Brielle Brilliant aka Pavli, below. "For the video we had the idea of planting seedlings over and over again, which requires patience and care, since it can only be done piece by small piece — one at a time," Bagg says. "We shot it in Angeles National Forest, California, which is arrestingly beautiful, and Brielle Brilliant the director approached the location, the light, the flora, to be active collaborators in our work. The forest eels disorienting in its relationship to time - it’s like an overgrown remnant, an old road, from our current era. The costume is sartorial nostalgia from a future time. It’s a nostalgic take on several different eras in history, made in a not so distant future time, and it resonates with how the album brings together a historically vast collection of styles and sonic references."

Lisel - Patterns for Auto-Tuned Voices and Delay loading...

LISEL - PATTERNS FOR AUTO-TUNED VOICES AND DELAY TRACKLIST

1. INTRO: Liturgy

2. One At A Time

3. Stalactite

4. Wingspan

5. Immature

6. Blades of Grass

7. Plainsong

8. Polyphony For Voices

9. At The Fair

10. Rising Mist

11. Whirlpool