Listen all y’all: Beastie Boys “Sabotage” Action Figures up for preorder

Beastie Boys' classic Spike Jonze-directed video for "Sabotage" parodied 1970s cop shows with characters including Nathan Wind as Cochese (played by MCA); Vic Colfari as Bobby, "The Rookie" (played by Ad-Rock); and Alasondro Alegré as "The Chief" (played by Mike D). You can now order your very own miniature versions of all three, as Super7 has unveiled three new ReAction Figures of the Beasties as their "Sabotage" characters. Each stands 3.75" high and comes with an accessory (a walkie-talkie for "The Chief," bananas for Cochese, and a donut for "The Rookie." Pre-order yours HERE!

You can also shop for Beastie Boys vinyl in the BV store, and watch the "Sabotage" video below.