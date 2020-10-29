Listen: Bill Callahan & Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy cover Billie Eilish’s “Wish You Were Gay”

Bill Callahan and Bonnie 'Prince' Billy's weekly collab covers series continues, and this week they add a third "Bill" to the mix by covering Billie Eilish's "Wish You Were Gay." As usual with these covers, the music is provided by another collaborator and this week it's Sean O'Hagan of High Llamas and Stereolab. O'Hagan brings his lush tropi-tronica Beach Boys krautrock sound to Billie's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? track, turning it into a duet between Callahan and BPB's Will Oldham, with O'Hagan's distinct vocal harmony stacking all over it. It's all very endearing and you can listen below.

Previous covers in this series: Yusuf/Cat Stevens' "Blackness of the Night" made with AZITA; Hank Williams Jr's "OD'd in Denver" made with Chavez's Matt Sweeney; Dave Rich's "I've Made Up My Mind" with Alasdair Roberts; and The Other Years' "Red Tailed Hawk" made with Matt Kinsey.