Listen Blondie’s previously-unreleased “Mr. Sightseer” off upcoming box set

Blondie have released "Mr. Sightseer" off their upcoming box set Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982 (Preorder). The recording was unearthed specifically for the box set, having never made it past a bedroom demo; now it's been newly remastered and serves as a B-side to Blondie's cover of The Doors' "Moonlight Drive."

"Mr. Sightseer" is an exciting look into the box set, which features 124 tracks and 36 previously unissued recordings (plus tons of liner notes, commentary, and illustrations). Debbie Harry and Chris Stein recorded the song on a four track reel-to-reel in 1978, and in retrospect, Debbie jokes, "The lyric is not good at all. The song's not too bad. It's just a little simplistic. It didn't ever get really developed or finished." Listen to "Mr Sightseer" below.

Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982 comes out August 26 via UMe and The Numero Group. Pre-order the box set in the BV shop.

Blondie have also kicked off the final leg of their Against The Odds tour with The Damned, with dates upcoming across the Northeast and Midwest. The tour hits NYC next week on August 17 & 18 at The Rooftop at Pier 17. All dates below.

Blondie 2022 Tour Dates

Aug 12, 2022 Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater - Mashantucket, CT, United States w/ The Damned

Aug 14, 2022 Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA, United States w/ The Damned

Aug 17, 2022 The Rooftop at Pier 17 - New York, NY, United States w/ The Damned

Aug 18, 2022 The Rooftop at Pier 17 - New York, NY, United States w/ The Damned

Aug 20, 2022 Xcite Center at Parx Casino - Bensalem, PA, United States w/ The Damned

Aug 21, 2022 The Anthem - Washington, DC, United States w/ The Damned

Aug 23, 2022 The Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH, United States w/ The Damned

Aug 24, 2022 Grand Ole Opry House - Nashville, TN, United States w/ The Damned

Aug 26, 2022 Fox Theatre - Detroit - Detroit, MI, United States w/ The Damned

Aug 27, 2022 Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL, United States w/ The Damned