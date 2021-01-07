Listen: Serj Tankian & Tom Morello cover of Gang of Four’s “Natural’s Not in It”

System of a Down's Serj Tankian and Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello have shared their cover of Gang of Four's "Natural's Not in It" from the upcoming tribute album, The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four. The song, off Gang of Four's debut album Entertainment!, is where where The Problem of Leisure gets its title, and Tom and Serj deliver a spirited cover, putting their own spin on Andy Gill's signature riff while staying pretty true to the original. You can listen below.

“It was a real pleasure to work on this track with Tom and honor the legacy of Andy and Gang of Four at the same time,” Serj said in a statement, while Tom added, “Andy Gill was one of a handful of artists in history who changed the way guitars are played. His band Gang of Four were just incendiary and completely groundbreaking with Andy’s confrontational, unnerving and sublime playing at the forefront. His jagged plague-disco raptor-attack industrial-funk deconstructed guitar anti-hero sonics and fierce poetic radical intellect were hugely influential to me."

The full tracklist for The Problem of Leisure will be announced January 14 and the album's out in May.

Rage Against the Machine's rescheduled tour is currently set to kick off in June. Serj and Tom also teamed up when Serj sang "Like A Stone" with Prophets of Rage in honor of Chris Cornell.

--