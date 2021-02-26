Listen to 3 Pete Townshend demos from massive ‘The Who Sell Out’ box set

The Who's classic third album, 1967's The Who Sell Out, is being reissued on April 23, including a massive Super Deluxe Edition that features 46 unreleased tracks including 14 unheard Pete Townshend demos. You can listen to Pete Townshend demos of "Pictures of Lily," "Kids! Do You Want Kids" and "Odorono" below.

The new Super Deluxe Edition of The Who Sell Out features 112 tracks total across five CDs (and two 7" singles), as well as an 80-page hardback book featuring track-by-track annotation and new sleeve notes by Pete Townshend along with Pete Drummond (Radio London DJ), Richard Evans (designer) and Roy Flynn (the Speakeasy Club manager), plus rare photos, memorabilia, and more. It also includes nine posters & inserts, including replicas of the 20" x 30" original Adrian George album poster, a gig poster from The City Hall, Newcastle, a Saville Theatre show 8-page program, a business card for the Bag o' Nails club, Kingly Street, a Who fan club photo of group, a flyer for Bath Pavilion concerts including The Who, a crack-back bumper sticker for Wonderful Radio London, Keith Moon's Speakeasy Club membership card and a Who Fan Club newsletter.

As for music, the Super Deluxe Edition includes:

Disc 1 - Original mono mix, mono As & Bs and unreleased mono mixes

Disc 2 - Original stereo mix and stereo bonus tracks

Disc 3 - Studio out-takes, 'fly-on-the-wall' versions of early takes of songs from the album sessions, 'studio chat' etc.

Disc 4 - The Road to Tommy will contain stereo mixes of the studio tracks recorded in 1968 - some previously unreleased - plus 1968 As and Bs mono mixes (all tracks remixed from original 4 and 8-track session tapes in The Who vault)

Disc 5 - 14 of Pete Townshend's original demos, previously unreleased & exclusive to this set

7" #1: Track U.K. 45 reproduction of "I Can See for Miles" (early mono mix with single-tracked vocal) & "Someone's Coming" (original U.K. Track single mix with single-tracked vocal)

7" #2: Decca U.S.A. 45 reproduction of "Magic Bus" (U.S./U.K. mono) & "Dr Jekyll And Mr Hyde" (original U.S. Decca single mix)

There are also double-disc stereo and mono vinyl reissues featuring the original album and highlights from the Super Deluxe Edition; and a 2-CD deluxe edition featuring both stereo and mono versions of the album along with highlights from the box set.

You can pre-order all versions of The Who Sell Out now. Check out the tracklists and images of the packaging below.

THE WHO SELL OUT - SUPER DELUXE EDITION

CD ONE: THE WHO SELL OUT – MONO ALBUM

1. Armenia City in The Sky 3:47

2. Heinz Baked Beans 0:58

3. Mary Anne With the Shaky Hand 2:34

4. Odorono 2:30

5. Tattoo 2:48

6. Our Love Was 3:23

7. I Can See for Miles 4:06

8. I Can’t Reach You 3:27

9. Medac 0:56

10. Relax 2:38

11. Silas Stingy 3:03

12. Sunrise 3:04

13. Rael / Track Records run-off groove 5:54

BONUS TRACKS – MONO

14. Pictures of Lily (original UK Track single mix) 2:46

15. Doctor, Doctor (original UK Track single mix) 3:01

16. The Last Time (original UK Track single mix) 2:51

17. Under My Thumb (original UK Track single mix) 2:37

18. I Can See for Miles (original UK Track single mix) 4:03

19. Mary Anne With the Shaky Hand (original US Decca single mix) 3:19

20. Someone’s Coming (original US Decca single mix) 2:28

21. Unused Radio London ad / Early Morning… (original 1967 mono mix) 3:04

22. Unused Radio London bulletin link /Jaguar (original 1967 mono mix) 2:50

23. Unused Radio London ad /Tattoo (early alternate mono mix) 3:05

24. Rael (Talentmasters Studio, New York early rough mix) 5:58

25. Sunn Amps promo spots 2:42

26. Great Shakes ad 1:07

Tracks 21, 24 & 25 previously unreleased

CD TWO: THE WHO SELL OUT – STEREO ALBUM

1. Armenia City in The Sky 3:50

2. Heinz Baked Beans 1:01

3. Mary Anne With the Shaky Hand 2:34

4. Odorono 2:35

5. Tattoo 2:54

6. Our Love Was 3:25

7. I Can See for Miles 4:10

8. I Can’t Reach You 3:31

9. Medac 0:57

10. Relax 2:41

11. Silas Stingy 3:08

12. Sunrise 3:05

13. Rael 5:38

BONUS TRACKS – STEREO

14. Rael Naïve (complete with organ coda ending) 1:38

15. Mary Anne With the Shaky Hand (US single version) 3:27

16. Someone’s Coming 2:33

17. Summertime Blues 2:38

18. Glittering Girl 3:05

19. Early Morning Cold Taxi 2:59

20. Girl’s Eyes 2:52

21. Coke After Coke 1:09

22. Sodding About 2:51

23. Things Go Better with Coke 0:32

24. Hall of The Mountain King 4:27

25. Jaguar 2:58

26. Rael (remake; IBC version) / Track Records outro 6:26

Track 14 previously unreleased.

CD THREE: STUDIO SESSIONS 1967 / 68

1. Glittering Girl (Take 4) (2018 remix) 3:29

2. Girl’s Eyes (Take 2) (2018 remix) 3:58

3. The Last Time (Take 8) 3:51

4. Under My Thumb (Take 3) (2018 remix with full ending) 3:13

5. Our Love Was (Take 2) 3:21

6. Relax (4-track to 4-track mix with Pete vocal) 3:22

7. Relax (Takes 1 and 2) 1:58

8. Mary Anne With the Shaky Hand (Takes 1 & 9) 3:43

9. Relax (Remake Take 4) 2:37

10. I Can See for Miles (full version) 4:54

11. Medac (Take 11) 1:13

12. Odorono (Take 3) (2018 remix) 2:47

13. Heinz Baked Beans (Takes 1 & 3) (2018 remix) 2:16

14. Top Gear (Takes 1 & 2) (2018 remix) 3:03

15. Premier Drums (Takes 1 & 3) (2018 remix) 2:17

16. Charles Atlas (Take 1) 0:33

17. Rotosound Strings (Take 1) (2018 remix) 0:15

18. Track Records (2018 remix) 0:34

19. John Mason Cars (Takes 1 – 3) / Speakeasy / Rotosound Strings / Bag O’ Nails (2018 remixes) 1.02

20. It’s A Girl (aka ‘Glow Girl’) (Takes 1 & 3) 3:21

21. Mr Hyde (1st stage mix Take 1) 2:39

22. Little Billy (Takes 1 & 3) 4:14

23. Mrs Walker (aka ‘Glow Girl’) (4-track to 4-track mix, take 7) 2:31

24. Call Me Lightning (Take 1 backing track, stereo mix & jam) 6:12

25. Dogs (Take 3) 3:14

26. Melancholia (Take 1) 3:50

27. Shakin’ All Over (Take 3) 1:35

28. Magic Bus (Take 6) 3:00

Track include studio chatter

CD FOUR: THE 1968 RECORDINGS (‘THE ROAD TO TOMMY’)

1. Glow Girl 2:27

2. Faith in Something Bigger 3:09

3. Dr Jekyll And Mr Hyde 2:38

4. Call Me Lightning 2:23

5. Little Billy’s Doing Fine 2:19

6. Dogs 3:10

7. Melancholia 3:21

8. Fortune Teller 2:22

9. Facts Of Life (aka ‘Birds And Bees’, backing track) 3:22

10. Magic Bus (single version) 3:20

11. Call Me Lightning (US/UK mono single mix) 2:24

12. Dr Jekyll And Mr Hyde (UK mono single mix) 2:39

13. Dogs (UK mono single mix) 3:07

14. Magic Bus (mono, longer version) 4:35

Track 9 previously unreleased

CD FIVE: PETE TOWNSHEND ORIGINAL DEMOS

1. Kids? Do You Want Kids 1:43

2. Relax 3:44

3. Glow Girl 3:26

4. Glow Girl (Version 2) 3:00

5. Inside Outside USA 3:06

6. Jaguar 2:59

7. Little Billy 2:11

8. Odorono 3:09

9. Pictures of Lily 3:31

10. Relax (Version 2) 2:26

11. Melancholia (2018 remix) 3:21

12. Thinking of You All the While (‘Sunrise’ Version 2) 3:15

13. Mary Anne With the Shaky Hand 3:15

14. I Can See for Miles 4:15

All previously unreleased and exclusive to the Super Deluxe Edition.

BONUS 7” DISCS:

Track UK 45:

I Can See for Miles (early mono mix with single-tracked vocal)

Someone’s Coming (original UK Track single mix with single-tracked vocal)

Decca USA 45:

Magic Bus (US/UK mono)

Dr Jekyll And Mr Hyde (original US Decca single mix)

2LP STEREO VINYL EDITION

DISC ONE (ORIGINAL LP - STEREO)

Side 1

1. Armenia City in The Sky

2. Heinz Baked Beans

3. Mary Anne With the Shaky Hand

4. Odorono

5. Tattoo

6. Our Love Was

7. I Can See for Miles

Side 2

1. I Can't Reach You

2. Medac

3. Relax

4. Silas Stingy

5. Sunrise

6. Rael

Track Records run-off groove

DISC TWO (BONUS TRACKS - STEREO)

Side 1

1. Mary Anne With the Shaky Hand (U.S. single version)

2. Someone's Coming

3. Summertime Blues

4. Glittering Girl

5. Early Morning Cold Taxi

6. Girl's Eyes

Side 2

1. Coke After Coke

2. Sodding About

3. Things Go Better with Coke

4. Hall of The Mountain King

5. Jaguar

6. Rael (remake; IBC version) Track Records outro

2LP MONO VINYL EDITION D2C EXCLUSIVE

DISC 1 "ODORONO" RED / DISC 2 "BAKED BEAN" ORANGE

DISC ONE - ORIGINAL LP - MONO

Side 1

1. Armenia City in The Sky

2. Heinz Baked Beans

3. Mary Anne With the Shaky Hand

4. Odorono

5. Tattoo

6. Our Love Was

7. I Can See for Miles

Side 2

1. I Can't Reach You

2. Medac

3. Relax

4. Silas Stingy

5. Sunrise

6. Rael (+ Track Records run-off groove)

DISC TWO - MONO BONUS TRACKS

Side 1

1. Pictures of Lily (original U.K. Track single mix)

2. Doctor, Doctor (original U.K. Track single mix)

3. The Last Time (original U.K. Track single mix)

4. Under My Thumb (original U.K. Track single mix)

5. I Can See for Miles (original U.K. Track single mix)

6. Mary Anne With the Shaky Hand (original U.S. Decca single mix)

7. Someone's Coming (original U.S. Decca single mix)

Side 2

1. Unused Radio London ad / Early Morning Cold Taxi (1967 mono mix)

2. Unused Radio London bulletin link /Jaguar (1967 mono mix)

3. Unused Radio London ad /Tattoo (early alternate mono mix)

4. Rael (Talentmasters Studio, New York early rough mix)

5. Sunn promo spots

6. Great Shakes ad

