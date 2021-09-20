Listen to 4 more previously unreleased Beatles tracks from ‘Let It Be’ reissue

The Beatles have shared four more previously unreleased tracks off their upcoming massive Let It Be reissue, which includes a total of 27 previously unreleased recordings. The newly-released tracks include "Get Back" (Take 8), "One After 909" (Take 3), "I Me Mine" (1970 Glyn Johns Mix), and a 2021 mix of "Across The Universe." Listen to all four below, and hear the previous three here.

