Listen to 4 new Viagra Boys songs on ‘Cave World’ Deluxe Edition
Stockholm's Viagra Boys have released a deluxe edition of their 2022 album Cave World, which features four previously unreleased songs: the blazing "It Ain't Enough" and "Milk Farm," and two surprisingly tender numbers, "Stretch My Arms" and "Only Friend." Listen to those below.
It won't be too long till Viagra Boys head back to our shores for their "Shrimp City Beach 1993 Reunion Tour" with The Steens that includes three Brooklyn shows at Elsewhere -- you can still get tickets for February 15, but 2/16 & 2/17 are sold out. All dates, some of which are with Spiritual Cramp and Lip Critic, are listed below
VIAGRA BOYS - 2023 TOUR DATES
Monday, Feb 13, 2023- Washington DC, 9:30 Club
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023- Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023- Brooklyn, NY, Elsewhere
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023- Brooklyn, NY, Elsewhere
Friday, Feb 17, 2023- Brooklyn, NY, Elsewhere
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023- Boston, MA, Royale
Monday, Feb 20, 2023- Montreal, QC, Corona
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023- Toronto, ON, Phoenix
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023- Detroit MI, Majestic
Friday, Feb 24, 2023, Chicago, IL, The Salt Shed
Saturday, Feb 25, 2023- Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue
Monday, Feb 27, 2023- Denver CO, Gothic
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023- Salt Lake City UT, The Depot
Thursday, Mar 2, 2023- Vancouver, BC, Commodore
Friday, Mar 3, 2023- Portland, OR, Roseland
Saturday, Mar 4, 2023- Seattle WA, The Crocodile