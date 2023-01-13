Listen to 4 new Viagra Boys songs on ‘Cave World’ Deluxe Edition

Stockholm's Viagra Boys have released a deluxe edition of their 2022 album Cave World, which features four previously unreleased songs: the blazing "It Ain't Enough" and "Milk Farm," and two surprisingly tender numbers, "Stretch My Arms" and "Only Friend." Listen to those below.

It won't be too long till Viagra Boys head back to our shores for their "Shrimp City Beach 1993 Reunion Tour" with The Steens that includes three Brooklyn shows at Elsewhere -- you can still get tickets for February 15, but 2/16 & 2/17 are sold out. All dates, some of which are with Spiritual Cramp and Lip Critic, are listed below

viagra boys tour poster loading...

VIAGRA BOYS - 2023 TOUR DATES

Monday, Feb 13, 2023- Washington DC, 9:30 Club

Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023- Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer

Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023- Brooklyn, NY, Elsewhere

Thursday, Feb 16, 2023- Brooklyn, NY, Elsewhere

Friday, Feb 17, 2023- Brooklyn, NY, Elsewhere

Saturday, Feb 18, 2023- Boston, MA, Royale

Monday, Feb 20, 2023- Montreal, QC, Corona

Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023- Toronto, ON, Phoenix

Thursday, Feb 23, 2023- Detroit MI, Majestic

Friday, Feb 24, 2023, Chicago, IL, The Salt Shed

Saturday, Feb 25, 2023- Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue

Monday, Feb 27, 2023- Denver CO, Gothic

Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023- Salt Lake City UT, The Depot

Thursday, Mar 2, 2023- Vancouver, BC, Commodore

Friday, Mar 3, 2023- Portland, OR, Roseland

Saturday, Mar 4, 2023- Seattle WA, The Crocodile