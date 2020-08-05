Listen to a gorgeous Tom Petty song from 1994, previously unreleased

An expanded edition of Tom Petty's great 1994 album Wildflowers is on the way, and while we still haven't gotten all the details on that, here's a previously unreleased song from the sessions. “I don’t remember hearing this,” Heartbreakers keys player Benmont Tench told David Fricke on SiriusXM's Tom Petty Radio. “I think this is one where I would have said, ‘Oh, come on. Let’s cut this.’ I don’t remember even trying it. When it came on, I was so thrilled. But I was also mad like, ‘What? We didn’t cut this?’ When I first heard it, I was so happy that it almost made me cry because I was hearing him do something I hadn’t heard.”

Now you can hear the song too -- "There Goes Angela (Dream Away)" is a stripped-down acoustic song that sounds way too gorgeous to have been in the vault for this long. To hear it, you have to take a quiz on Tom Petty's website and then you can download it.

You can listen to clips from the SiriusXM interview below.