Listen to a rare demo of Velvet Underground’s “Heroin” from the Lou Reed Archive Series

Reissue label Light in the Attic has released another recording from the Lou Reed Archive Series, a 1965 demo of the Velvet Underground's "Heroin." The release comes only a few weeks ahead of the first album in the Archive Series, Words & Music, May 1965. (Pre-order it on vinyl and cassette.) The recording opens with a giggle from Lou, then he launches into an acoustic version with as much rising and falling energy as the famed album version. This is the second demo released from the album, following the June release of "I'm Waiting for the Man." Listen to both below.

The Lou Reed Archive Series is a collaboration between Light in the Attic and multi-talented composer (and Reed's widow) Laurie Anderson, and Don Fleming, Jason Stern, the late Hal Willner, and Matt Sullivan as producers, and the recordings were remastered from those original tapes. Words & Music, May 1965, which features VU member John Cale assisting with original recording, comes out August 26 via Light in the Attic. Pre-order it on yellow vinyl, standard black vinyl and cassette.