Listen to Aaliyah’s posthumous song ft. The Weeknd, “Poison”

Aaliyah's classic albums finally hit streaming earlier this year, and now a posthumous album is being planned and set to arrive via Blackground Records 2.0 and EMPIRE. It'll feature the just-released song "Poison," which features The Weeknd, who previously sampled Aaliyah's 2001 hit "Rock the Boat" on "What You Need" off his 2011 debut mixtape House of Balloons (which recently hit streaming services with the original samples intact for its 10th anniversary). As far as posthumous collaborations go, "Poison" is a pretty great one -- Aaliyah's voice works perfectly with the production by longtime Weeknd collaborator DannyBoyStyles and The Weeknd's own equally airy voice fits right in. Listen below.

According to Billboard, Aaliyah's upcoming album will also feature Drake, Future, Ne-Yo, Chris Brown and Snoop Dogg.

