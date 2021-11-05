Listen to ABBA’s first album in 40 years, ‘Voyage’

A record many people thought would never happen is here: ABBA's Voyage, the Swedish pop royalty's first album in 40 years. Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad 's Benny’s studio Riksmixningsverket in Stockholm and finds them back in very familiar ABBA territory. There are the wistful ballads, the glittering disco anthems, a few Celtic inspired numbers and one treacly Christmas song complete with children's chorus. It's all richly orchestrated and one thing's for certain: ABBA's harmonies still sound great. Listen below.

Meanwhile, ABBA Voyage, the live concert experience that features a live backing band with CGI virtual '70s versions of the band, opens in London on December 4 and tickets are on sale now.