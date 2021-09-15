Listen to Adia Victoria’s “You Was Born To Die” ft. Margo Price, Jason Isbell & Kyshona Armstrong

Adia Victoria's new album A Southern Gothic arrives this Friday (9/17) via Canvasback, and today she's released one of the songs we've been anticipating most, a version of the blues standard "You Was Born To Die," which features Margo Price, Jason Isbell, and Kyshona Armstrong. Margo and Kyshona both sing with Adia, and that's Jason on the shreddy blues solo. They sound great together, as you can hear for yourself by watching the Joey Brodnax-directed video below. Adia says:

Last year the lessons I have learned on my walk in the blues—the business of love, lies, loss and spectacular death---surrounded my every waking though like armor. In a society that attempts so suppress death into the unspoken, the blues has allowed me to death in dance’s face and sing her entire name.

“You Was Born To Die” is a celebration of the impermanence of any imprint we hope in vain to leave on this world. Like any blues worth the name, it is an invitation to stand apart and stare askew back on a world become ridiculous.

I asked Kyshona and Margo Price to join me in the Blueswomen work of singing herself beyond the regard of their men.

I invited Jason Isbell to join us in these blues because he make a guitar talk like it can speak to the devil.