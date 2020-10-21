Listen to Adulkt Life (Huggy Bear / Male Bonding)’s “New Curfew” & “JNR Showtime” from debut LP

Adulkt Life, the new band from former Huggy Bear member Chris Rowley and members of Male Bonding, release their debut album, Book of Curses, on November 6 via What's Your Rupture. (Pre-order.) It's the first band Rowley's been in since Huggy Bear in the '90s.

We've got the premiere of "New Curfew," a woozy waltz that's prone to exploding with bursts of distorted guitars and Rowley shouting in the chorus, "I don't know what I feel when I hear sirens outside anymore!" Rowley describes the song, in his stream of conscious style, as "the moment past meets present, and generations inevitably divide; dizzee rascal state of mind hears (or doesn't); Mission of Burma's panic at emergency, stress lullaby beats fret at the window waiting for your kids to come home safe, trigger fingers rubbing security blankets."

The band are also sharing "JNR Showtime" today, a feral cat punk scorcher that Rowley sees as a "purge moment, complete disgust and a knight in shining armour falling headfirst into a puddle, through a window." Very 2020. Listen to both songs below.