Listen to Aesop Rock & Homeboy Sandman’s MF DOOM tribute “Ask Anyone”

Tributes to MF DOOM have continued to pour in since we all learned that the rap legend had passed away back in October. Aesop Rock and Homeboy Sandman, who record together as LICE, have just shared "Ask Anyone," that uses a beat from Doom's Special Herbs, Vol 9 + 0 that Stereogum points out was sampled from music from the 1977 Fat Albert Halloween special and has also been used by Joey Bada$$, Masta Ace and others.

Aesop Rock and Homeboy Sandman's verses pull from specific memories. Aesop raps about seeing MF DOOM at East Village club Brownies: "You were back as Metal Face and threatening my pearl white Acura from the 2nd bar / Barfing up a master class in charismatic disrespect / And trash talk, mask on, mac and cheese Timberlands / Sold the first Apple Seed cd's at your Brownies show."

Sandman raps about DOOM's influence, style and eccentricity: "A bar is not a measure / Of music DOOM was doing it’s a unit a buried treasure / No one ever done it better / So I’ma keep my computer on caps lock forever."

Listen to "Ask Anybody," and read the lyrics, below and it's a pay-what-you want download from Bandcamp.

Open Mike Eagle released a freestyle tribute to DOOM earlier this week.

Aesop Rock released Spirit World Field Guide back in November (and made our list of 50 Best Rap Albums of 2020); Homeboy Sandman's Quelle Chris-produced album Don't Feed The Monster came out in October.

ASK ANYONE

One for MF DOOM from LICE with love.

lyrics

Aesop Rock

Roses for the OG MF, where were you when Bob dropped the OG Deadbent?

I was over Tony’s on some “Whoa is that? No, is that...?

Yes it’s Zev Love X, sounding reckless”

I took it to the head and heart

You were back as Metal Face and threatening my pearl white Acura from the 2nd bar

Barfing up a master class in charismatic disrespect

And trash talk, mask on, mac and cheese Timberlands

Sold the first Apple Seed cd's at your Brownies show

While you were saying "something to remember like the Alamo”

I was yelling every word and never late

And when you finally played “Hey!” I felt the venue levitate

Ask anyone, L.I. to upstate

Come to learn it’s only phase 1 of the flood gates

DOOM stay gluing true grit to the bass line

And made himself a hero and a villain at the same time

Back in ‘94 you had that line about the Nikes on the wire

I’d always see these Nikes on the wire when I was driving through a neighborhood somebody said you stayed in

Convinced I’d found the actual inspiration

For the record I was not even close to the right neighborhood

Even when the heart is pure, the brain is mush

Thank you for the stories, and the fuck you to the normies

Brewin said we lost our Jordan, I would sprinkle in some Vorhees and agree

Breeze I have this memory of me and you

Rapping Meat Grinder to each other at a BBQ in BK

Got the same memory with a couple other people too

Trading DOOM lines, that’s what people do

You were always kind to me in person

I tried to play it cool but I was always kinda nervous

30 summers a guide in the muddy waters

To the man with many names: I hope you’re somewhere with your brother, yea

Homeboy Sandman

Supervillain tho

Illin tho

Chopping records that my parents listened to

DOOM was on a mission to remind you that the magic is what matters

But where’d he find that banter?

Where’d he find them patterns?

He ain’t had no manners

My favorite villain is The Drop off Viktor Vaughn

But every time I hear the Great Day intro I’ma sing along

And cats be sleeping on the GMO's them lessons on point

We share a brother in Kuri from the ? joint

Supervillain in the function then his peoples never far

Thanks for introducing us to John Robinson and Stahhr

And a era full of rarified jewels

And making use of airtime for making bad hairlines cool

Being crazy takes guts

Monsta Island Czars had a rep for being nuts

Extra special words

Scent of special herbs still lingers

My pantheon is Bird and Mingus, Prince and Metal Fingers

Larger than life, he had his own Nikes

I’m a Clearweather brand dude but dag DOOM

MM FOOD was the anagram

Fresh put me on I proceed to put on anyone that was famalam

And

Every particle genuine article

Okay you stiffed a few promoters

Who thought they booked the man under the mask but they could never tell for certain

Walking the walk, while talking in third person

He wore a mask so the charge won’t grab

On a rooftop with a large stone slab

Seen where the industry was going and

Had the gonads

To go “nah”

Thanks

A bar is not a measure

Of music DOOM was doing it’s a unit a buried treasure

No one ever done it better

So I’ma keep my computer on caps lock forever.