Listen to Alanis Morissette’s cover of the ‘Yellowjackets’ theme song

Showtime mystery/thriller series Yellowjackets is in the middle of its second season, which is offering up a few answers, not to mention new questions, new characters and more '90s nostalgia. The series today shared a new version of Craig Wedren & Anna Waronker's theme song, "No Return," sung by alt rock queen Alanis Morissette. It's the same backing music as the original but now Morissette's distinctive pipes.

“I love the original version of ‘No Return,’ It’s just a perfect song,” said Morissette in a behind-the-scenes video about the song. “It was a little daunting to be asked to reinterpret it, but I see parallels between Yellowjackets and my perspective while songwriting: the sheer intensity, that going for the jugular with no fear around going for the profane. I’ve strived my entire career to support the empowerment of women and sensitives, and see the world through the female lens, and what’s so wonderful about this show is that each character is allowed to be dynamic and complex as opposed to oversimplified, reduced versions of women. I feel honored to be a part of the legacy of Yellowjackets."

Alanis cover appears in this week's episode of Yellowjackets but you can listen, spoiler-free, and watch that behind-the-scenes video, below.

You can catch Alanis on tour this summer, including Boston Calling, and a NJ show at Prudential Center on June 22 with Aimee Mann. All dates are listed below.

Earlier in Yellowjackets Season 2, Florence + The Machine covered No Doubt's "Just a Girl."

ALANIS MORISSETTE - 2023 TOUR DATES

MAY 27, 2023 - boston calling - boston, ma

JUN 10, 2023 - rbc canadian open - toronto, canada

JUN 22, 2023 - prudential center - newark, nj - w/ aimee mann

JUL 28, 2023 - JUL 30, 2023 - fuji rock festival - naeba, japan

AUG 1, 2023 - mall of asia arena - manila, philippines - SOLD OUT - AUG 2, 2023 - mall of asia arena - manila, philippines

SEP 23, 2023 - format festival - bentonville, ar

SEP 29, 2023 - oceans calling festival - ocean city, md

SEP 30, 2023 - OCT 1, 2023 - sound on sound - bridgeport, ct