Listen to Angel Bat Dawid’s ‘Hush Harbor Mixtape Vol. 1 Doxology’

Angel Bat Dawid released Hush Harbor Mixtape Vol. 1 Doxology on June 19 via International Anthem. Dedicated to Saint Escrava Anastacia (whose image is on the artwork), the mixtape features Angel's eerie clarinet playing at the center but also includes spoken word pieces, minimal R&B, and cosmic electronics as tracks flow seamlessly from one into the next. You can listen to the whole thing below.

You can catch Angel live in Chicago this summer at The Quarry Event Center on June 25 and at Empty Bottle on July 1-3. Tickets for those shows are on sale now, and she's also booked for Primavera Sound 2022.

ANGEL BAT DAWID - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

June 25 - Chicago - The Quarry

July 1 - Chicago - Empty Bottle

July 2 - Chicago - Empty Bottle w/ Philip Armstrong

July 3 - Chicago - Empty Bottle w/ Oui Ennui

June 2-4 and June 9-11, 2022 - Barcelona - Primavera Sound