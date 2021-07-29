Listen to Angel Olsen’s brooding cover of Men Without Hats’ “Safety Dance”

As mentioned, Angel Olsen is releasing an EP of '80s covers called Aisles on August 20 (digitally) and September 24 (on physical media) via Angel's new Jagjaguwar imprint somethingcosmic (pre-order), and following Angel's rendition of Laura Branigan's "Gloria" comes her version of Men Without Hats' iconic new wave smash "Safety Dance." Angel switches it up from the quirky, upbeat original, turning it into something much more brooding.

"I felt this song could be reinterpreted to be about the time of quarantine and the fear of being around anyone or having too much fun," Angel said. "It made me wonder, is it safe to laugh or dance or be free of it all for just a moment?" Listen below.

Pick up a vinyl copy of the EP here.