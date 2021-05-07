Listen to Anika Pyle’s cover of ‘Golden Girls’ theme “Thank You For Being a Friend”

Today is Bandcamp Friday and lots of artists are putting up special released just for the day. One of those comes from Chumped/Katie Ellen leader Anika Pyle who has covered "Thank You for Being a Friend," aka the theme song from classic sitcom The Golden Girls. It's a lovely version that stays true to the piano-led original but also gives it her own spin. Listen below.

Anika released her terrific solo album Wild River earlier this year, and she's doing a special livestream on May 29 from The Bunk in Henryville, PA where she made the record. She'll be performing all the songs and poems from the album. The show's at 7 PM ET and tickets are on sale.