Listen to Animal Collective’s new 22-minute single “Defeat”

Animal Collective will release a new limited edition 12" on August 25 featuring 22-minute song "Defeat" on one side and improvised song "The Challenge" on the flip. They made "Defeat" with producer Russell Elevado (D’Angelo, Kamasi Washington, The Roots) and contributions from Samara Lubelski (violin), Leila Bordreuil (cello), and Ben Chapoteau-Katz (saxophone). It starts trippy and ambient, and goes through some changes and moods over the course of its 22 minutes. You can listen to the whole thing below.

AnCo's Panda Bear will be touring with Sonic Boom around Pitchfork Festival this month, including a NYC show at Knockdown Center on July 21 with Braxe + Falcon playing as well.