Listen to Animal Collective’s unearthed cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams”

Animal Collective have just put out a remastered reissue of their 2000 debut album Spirit They're Gone, Spirit They've Vanished, and it comes with a bonus EP called A Night At Mr. Raindrop’s Holistic Supermarket with five previously unreleased tracks. One of those tracks is a cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" that was recorded in the Spirit They've Gone era. It's an extremely psychedelic take on the song, but it still manages to retain the spirit of the original. Listen below.