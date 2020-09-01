Listen to Arab Strap’s first new song in 15 years, “The Turning of Our Bones”

Scottish morose indie greats Arab Strap recently said they're "back from the grave and ready to rave!" and now they've released their first new song in 15 years. It's called "The Turning of Our Bones," and it's as creepy as compelling as you want this band to be. Vocalist Aidan Moffat calls it "an incantation, a voodoo spell to raise the dead" and says it was "inspired by the Famadihana ritual of the Malagasy people of Madagascar, in which they dance with the corpses of loved ones; it’s all about resurrection and shagging." Listen below.

The song is getting a physical release on October 23 backed by another new song, "The Jumper."