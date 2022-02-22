Listen to Austin punks Rare Bloom’s new song “Montreal Screwjob”

Austin punks Rare Bloom have a new single, "Montreal Screwjob," which features Carlos Salazar of Before There Was Rosalyn, and which will take you right back to the late '90s/early 2000s era of fast-paced skate/pop punk, but with a sludgy/screamy breakdown in there for good measure. The band's Ethan Thayer says, "I’d like to think this song is an anthem for the underdog. It helps give you a positive outlook to what’s going on in the world, with this covid madness, and let you know you’ve got this, IT WILL BE OKAY!" Listen and watch the animated lyric video below.

