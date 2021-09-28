Listen to Bartees Strange & Ohmme cover TV on the Radio’s “Province”

Bartees Strange has teamed with Ohmme and Dr Dog's Eric Slick for a cover of TV on the Radio's "Province" from 2006's Return to Cookie Mountain. The cover is paired with Anjimile’s version of Beverly Glenn-Copeland’s "Ever New" and both are out via Sylvan Esso's new label Psychic Hotline. You can listen to both now, and both tracks will be out on a 7" in 2022.

"I’ll never forget when I found TVOTR,” Bartees Strange says, “I saw their performance on Letterman while channel surfing. I jumped out of my bed. They gave me somebody to look up to. I don’t think I really knew what I wanted to do musically until I saw them. That was a big deal for me."

Eric Slick, who produced the cover, adds, "[Bartees and I] talked about our admiration for TV on the Radio. I was driving around one day and thought about how much I listened to Return to Cookie Mountain in 2006, and how it was a formative record for me. It’s such a strange and simultaneously straightforward album. I made a basic acoustic cover of their song 'Province,' and, from there, Bartees added his vocal take. Then I reached out to Ohmme, one of my favorite bands from Chicago. Sima [Cunningham] and Macie [Stewart] added some ethereal swells and tied the whole song together."

Bartees, Ohmme and Eric are respectful of the original while putting their own spin on the cover. Anjimile, meanwhile, turns Beverly Glenn-Copeland's dreamy, synthy original into delicate folk. You can listen to both covers below.

Meanwhile, Bartees Strange just released a new song last week, and was just in NYC for Governors Ball and a couple headlining shows. See more pictures from Governors Ball below.

In other news, Beverly Glenn-Copeland's classic Keyboard Fantasies is getting remixed.