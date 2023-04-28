Listen to Beach House’s ‘Become’ EP

Beach House released the Become EP last weekend for Record Store Day, and now it's out on digital streaming platforms, with a wider physical release on May 19 via Sub Pop.

“The Become EP is a collection of 5 songs from the Once Twice Melody sessions," say Beach House. "We didn’t think they fit in the world of OTM, but later realized they all fit in a little world of their own. To us, they are all kind of scuzzy and spacious, and live in the spirit realm. It’s not really where we are currently going, but it’s definitely somewhere we have been. We hope you enjoy these tunes."

The five songs on Become are definitely on the mellow side, but it's lovely stuff. Listen below.