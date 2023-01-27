Listen to Ben Gibbard’s theme song for new AppleTV+ series ‘Shrinking’ starring Jason Segel & Harrison Ford

Shrinking is a new AppleTV+ series co-created by Ted Lasso showrunner Bill Lawrence, Ted Lasso co-star/writer Brett Goldstein and Jason Segel. The show stars Segel as a therapist who feels lost after the death of his wife and "starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives...including his own." The series co-stars Harrison Ford who get to really use his comic chops for the first time in a long time, as well as play off his stoner reputation. The first two episodes are out now on AppleTV+ and you can watch the trailer below.

The series theme song, "Frightening Fishes," is performed by Death Cab for Cutie's Ben Gibbard. He co-wrote the song with composer Tom Howe, whose credits include Ted Lasso and The Great British Bake Off. It's the kind of warm and fuzzy song you'd expect with a feel-good show like Shrinking and you can listen to that below.

Ben has a busy year ahead, pulling double duty on the upcoming Death Cab for Cutie / Postal Service tour where they'll play Transatlanticism and Give Up in their entirety.

You can also listen to Ben talk about his favorite group, Teenage Fanclub, for over four hours (!) on a very entertaining episode of podcast Bandsplain. Check that out below.