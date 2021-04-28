Listen to Ben Watt’s new mini-album ft Sharon Van Etten & Ten City covers

Former Everything But the Girl member Ben Watt will has just surprise-released a new mini album Storm Shelter. It's a companion piece to last year's Storm Damage album and features stripped-down piano renditions of three of the album's songs, one from his 2016 album, Fever Dream, plus covers of Sharon Van Etten's "Comeback Kid" and Ten City's house classic "That's the Way Love Is."

Storm Shelter was recorded during rehearsals for Ben's planned 2020 Storm Damage tour which ended up not happening because of the pandemic. "In an ideal world the recordings would have come out last year mid-tour," says Watt, "but instead they close a chapter on a year of lockdown. For a while I thought about abandoning them, but listening again I thought their unadorned spirit seemed to speak to something of the strength in adversity we have all looked for recently."

Listen to Storm Shelter and watch the video for "That's the Way Love Is" below.

Storm Shelter tracklist:

01) That’s The Way Love Is

02) Balanced On A Wire

03) Winter’s Eve

04) Comeback Kid

05) Summer Ghosts

06) Sunlight Follows The Night