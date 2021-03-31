Listen to Big Thief, SOHN & more cover 4AD classics for label’s 40th anniversary

4AD's 40th anniversary compilation Bills & Aches & Blues is out this week and features 18 of the label's current artists covering songs from throughout their 40-year catalog. They've been sharing one side of the double album a week, and today is side four, featuring the last four songs on the comp.

SOHN does a double cover, taking on This Mortal Coil's iconic, Liz Fraser-powered version of Tim Buckley's "Song to the Siren" and doing so in a very reverential manner; Becky and the Birds perform a lovely, ethereal rendition of Bon Iver's "The Wolves (Act I and II)"; Ex:Re put a chilled out spin on Blonde Redhead's "Misery is a Butterfly"; and Big Thief deliver a delicate take of The Breeders' Title TK song "Off You" that is just fantastic.

Bills & Aches & Blues also include US Girls covering The Birthday Party, Aldous Harding covering Deerhunter, The Breeders covering His Name is Alive, Jenny Hval covering Lush, Bing & Ruth covering the Pixies, and more. You can listen to the whole album below.

The album is officially out digitally on Friday, and will be out on vinyl and CD on July 23.

Bills & Aches & Blues tracklist:

1. Tkay Maidza - Where Is My Mind? (Pixies cover) 02:57

2. U.S. Girls - Junkyard (The Birthday Party cover) 03:00

3. Aldous Harding - Revival (Deerhunter cover) 02:17

4. The Breeders - The Dirt Eaters (His Name Is Alive cover) 03:35

5. Maria Somerville - Seabird (Air Miami cover) 04:37

6. Tune-Yards - Cannonball (The Breeders cover) 03:11

7. Spencer - Genesis (Grimes cover) 04:30

8. Helado Negro - Futurism (Deerhunter cover) 03:10

9. Efterklang - Postal (Piano Magic cover) 04:00

10. Bing & Ruth - Gigantic (Pixies cover) 05:30

11. Future Islands - The Moon Is Blue (Colourbox cover) 04:39

12. Jenny Hval - Sunbathing (Lush cover) 02:46

13. Dry Cleaning - Oblivion (Grimes cover) 03:50

14. Bradford Cox - Mountain Battles (The Breeders cover) 06:25

15. SOHN - Song To The Siren (This Mortal Coil / Tim Buckley cover) 04:46

16. Becky and the Birds - The Wolves (Act I and II) (Bon Iver cover) 04:31

17. Ex:Re - Misery Is a Butterfly (Blonde Redhead cover) 05:09

18. Big Thief - Off You (The Breeders cover)