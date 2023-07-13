Listen to Billie Eilish’s Barbie soundtrack song “What Was I Made For?”

Billie Eilish has shared her contribution to the soundtrack of Greta Gerwig's anticipated Barbie movie, the delicate and poignant "What Was I Made For?" which comes with a video that Billie directed herself.

"in january greta showed me and finneas a handful of some unfinished scenes from the film," Billie wrote on Instagram. "we had nooooo idea what to expect at ALLL... we were so deeeeeply moved.. that the next day we were writing and COULDNT shut up about it lolll andddddddddd ended up writing almost the entire song that night. to be real with you this all seemed to happen in a time when i really needed it. i’m so so thankful for that."

As for the video, which has Eilish looking very 1950s and playing with a Barbie set. Billie says it "makes me cryyyyy," adding, "it means so much to me and i hope it will mean just as much to you. don’t have much to say other than that, i think it will speak for itself." Watch the video below.

Barbie will be in theaters July 21 and the soundtrack will also be released that day, also featuring songs by Lizzo, Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice, Charli XCX, Tame Impala, Sam Smith, HAIM, PinkPantheress, and more. Check out the complete Barbie the Album tracklist below.

attachment-billie eilish what was i made for loading...

attachment-barbie the album loading...

BARBIE THE ALBUM:

Lizzo – Pink

Dua Lipa – Dance The Night

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice – Barbie World (with Aqua)

Charli XCX – Speed Drive

KAROL G – WATATI (feat. Aldo Ranks)

Sam Smith – Man I Am

Tame Impala – Journey To The Real World

Ryan Gosling – I’m Just Ken

Dominic Fike – Hey Blondie

HAIM – Home

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

The Kid LAROI – Forever & Again

Khalid – Silver Platter

PinkPantheress – Angel

GAYLE – butterflies

Ava Max – Choose Your Fighter