listen to Bjork’s SONOS station, “21 years of wav files liquidated into a stream”

Bjork's station on SONOS Radio HD, which she's titled "21 years of wav files liquidated into a stream," made its debut today. “I have a soft spot for visceral rawness and integrity," says Bjork of what to expect. "I like it when people are idiosyncratic and have their own world.”⁠⁠ Her selections currently include tracks from ANOHNI, Steve Reich, Rosalía, Iceland's Hamrahlid Choir, Laraaji, Engel Lund, Brandy, Awalom Gebremariam, Kelela, Kronos Quartet and more. You can listen now if you subscribe to SONOS HD.

The Icelandic iconoclast also appears on the new episode of "Sonos Radio Hour," chatting with host Elia Einhorn about "her early musical memories, learning to pick up chords with her stepfather, as well as offering insight into the sound of her new curated station." That is free for anyone to listen to, no SONOS HD subscription required, below.

Other curated SONOS Radio stations include FKA twigs, Chemical Brothers and D'Angelo.

Thom Yorke also made a recent Sonos Radio Hour Mix.