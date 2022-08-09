Listen to Black Thought, Danger Mouse, Run The Jewels & A$AP Rocky’s new song “Strangers”

Danger Mouse and Black Thought's long-awaited collaborative album Cheat Codes finally arrives this Friday (8/15), and ahead of its release, they've shared the track with A$AP Rocky and Run The Jewels. "Strangers" sees all four rappers (Black Thought, Rocky, Killer Mike, and El-P) spitting tight verses over Danger Mouse's busy, garage-y production. It's a harder side of Cheat Codes, tougher than previous singles "No Gold Teeth," "Because" (featuring Joey Bada$$, Russ, and Dylan Cartlidge), and "Aquamarine" (featuring Michael Kiwanuka). RTJ said, "We were honored to get down with our elite and legendary friends Danger Mouse, Black Thought and A$AP Rocky on this banger." Listen below.

Prior to "Strangers," Danger Mouse contributed production to A$AP Rocky's 2015 album AT.LONG.LAST.A$AP and made "Chase Me" with Run The Jewels and Big Boi for the 2017 film Baby Driver. Cheat Codes is Danger Mouse's first hip-hop album since 2005's The Mouse and The Mask with MF DOOM. It's Black Thought's first release since his Streams of Thought trilogy (released between 2018 and 2020). Pre-order a vinyl copy in our store.

Meanwhile, Run The Jewels just began their five-show Madison Square Garden run opening for Rage Against The Machine last night. Check out pictures of the show.